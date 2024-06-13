Jayden Daniels Confirms He's Not a Star Quarterback Yet
Jayden Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and has been handed the keys to the Washington Commanders franchise, but don't you dare call him a star quarterback yet.
On Wednesday after practice, a reporter asked Daniels what it was like being the "star quarterback" in Washington. Daniels said, "I ain't a star quarterback yet. I got a long way to go. I'm a rookie."
Daniels is correct, he is not a "star" yet. That's the right attitude to have. He has to be keenly aware of how many highly-touted quarterbacks flop once they reach the NFL.
The Commanders made the LSU product the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a prolific college career. He's just the latest quarterback the team has selected hoping to find its franchise cornerstone. Guys like Robert Griffin III, Dwayne Haskins, Jason Campbell, Patrick Ramsey and Heath Shuler were all drafted to be Washington's star quarterback. None succeeded for various reasons.
Daniels is an oustanding talent, with arm strength, accuracy and the mobility to make plays outside the pocket. He's smart not to buy into the hype, even if others are. He has a lot to prove before he'll get the "star" label.