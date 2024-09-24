Jayden Daniels's First NFL TD Pass Went to the Most Unexpected Receiver
It took a few weeks, but Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels finally got on the board with his first passing touchdown in the NFL during Monday night's tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While many may have expected one of the usual Commanders' offensive weapons to be on the receiving end of Daniels's first touchdown pass, the throw actually went to an extremely unusual suspect.
Offensive tackle Trent Scott lined up as an eligible receiver on the 2nd-and-goal play from the one-yard line. Instead of supplying a block, he rolled out into the end zone and got wide open in order to catch the pass from Daniels for six points.
Not only was it Daniels's first touchdown pass, but it was Scott's first touchdown reception. And Scott was overjoyed while celebrating in the end zone, dancing happily with his teammates.
Daniels was fired up, too. He could be seen looking up to the sky and letting out an elated scream after finally checking his first passing touchdown off his checklist.
Daniels had already scored two rushing touchdowns before the Week 3 showdown, and he added another to his tally against the Bengals as he and the Commanders looked to cause an upset on the road.