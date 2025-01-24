Jayden Daniels Had Savage Written Message for Lions DB He Swapped Jerseys With, per Podcaster
Jayden Daniels has thrived throughout his rookie season, but the high point came last weekend as he led the Washington Commanders to a road upset of the Detroit Lions.
Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the 45–31 shootout, adding 51 yards on the ground. He also added one incredible bit of trolling on a jersey swap with his fellow standout rookie, Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.
On a podcast released Thursday, former UCF and CFL kicker-turned-YouTuber Donald De La Haye, a friend of Arnold, revealed that Daniels left a special message on his jersey.
"I'm cool with Terrion Arnold. He's a DB for the Lions. He told me he swapped jerseys with Jayden Daniels after the game, and on the bottom of the jersey he wrote, 'Cancun on three, 1-2-3.'"
Trash talk doesn't get much better than that. Of course, Daniels and Arnold appear to be tight after competing in the SEC, Daniels as a Heisman-winning quarterback at LSU and Arnold as a standout defensive back at Alabama.
During the game, Daniels took a moment to pray with Arnold on the field after Lions defensive back Amik Robertson went down with a broken arm..
"I thought it was kind of cool, when I was praying over [Robertson], Jayden came and we prayed over him together," Arnold said after the game. "That's one of those things where it's bigger than football."