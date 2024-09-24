Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect For Unbelievable Touchdown Pass
After not throwing a single touchdown pass in his first two NFL games, Jayden Daniels showed off his arm in Week 3.
Not afraid to air it out deep, Daniels led a big drive to fend off a late comeback from the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, capping it off with a spectacular touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin.
It was the first touchdown connection between Daniels and McLaurin, and it could not have come in more electric fashion. The rookie quarterback took a huge hit but managed to air it out for 27 yards to his top receiver, who made a spectacular catch and managed to stay in bounds to secure the six points.
Have a look at the highlight reel throw and catch below.
It wasn't even the biggest completion of the night between Daniels and McLaurin. Earlier in the game, the rookie found the star receiver for a huge 55-yard touchdown pass which helped set up a rushing touchdown for Daniels on the very next play.
Commanders fans will be hoping to see these two celebrating in the end zone plenty more as the season goes on.