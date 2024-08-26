SI

Jerod Mayo Drops Surprisingly Blunt Comment About State of Patriots' Offensive Line

Patrick Andres

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo walks the field before the start of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.
Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo walks the field before the start of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Over the course of Sunday and Monday, New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has had a rhetorical adventure.

First, the first-year boss made headlines with his contradictory assessment of the team's closely watched quarterback race. Mayo appeared to endorse Jacoby Brissett on Sunday, and then Drake Maye Monday morning in a WEEI-FM radio interview.

Then, in the same radio interview, Mayo did not mince words regarding the team's offensive line situation.

"The starting guard or the starting tackle may not be on the team today," Mayo said, alluding to the looming Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players.

The Patriots' offensive line struggled mightily in Sunday's 20–10 preseason loss to the Washington Commanders, getting called for four illegal formation penalties and allowing the sack that injured Brissett.

New England opens its first season without legendary coach Bill Belichick since 1999 on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

