Jerod Mayo Refused to Commit to Playing Drake Maye in Patriots' Season Finale vs. Bills
Sunday will bring the final game of the season for the New England Patriots, and it will be a consequential matchup. Taking on the Buffalo Bills, who have already secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Pats could exit Week 18 with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft with a loss. If they win, they could drop as low as No. 5 depending on what happens with their contemporaries around the league.
Arguably the most talent-barren roster in the NFL, the Patriots need as high a draft pick as possible if they're to quickly build a decent supporting cast around exciting young quarterback Drake Maye. Between that reality and the fact that New England has little to gain from trotting the rookie signal-caller out for another game of punishment behind the worst offensive line in the league, it's fair to wonder if the higher-ups may consider benching him for the finale.
On Monday, that idea gained more traction when Mayo was asked directly if he would consider not playing Maye due to injury risk. Instead of insisting his starting QB would be out there, Mayo didn't commit and just said everything's on the table.
"I would say, right now, everything is in consideration," Mayo said during his weekly press conference. "And we'll see how the week goes."
Maye was forced to miss part of Saturday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after taking a huge hit to the head while trying to scramble for a first down. Mayo said Maye is not currently in concussion protocol but the near-miss could serve as a sign of caution for the organization that the future of the franchise will absolutely put his body on the line under any circumstances and may need a guiding hand to ensure he finishes up his rookie year healthy.
Ultimately there's a lot at stake on Sunday. Not just the draft pick, but how well the Patriots play and how that reflects on the rookie head coach Mayo as he finishes up a very tough first season. How that push-pull unfolds will be one of the many interesting narratives to keep an eye on as Week 18 approaches.