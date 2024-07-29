Jerod Mayo Answers ‘Tough Question' About Lack of Communication With Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots are entering their first year with Jerod Mayo as the organization's head coach. It's the team's first time with a new coach in place since Bill Belichick's debut season with the franchise back in 2000.
Ahead of his first season as coach of the Patriots, and his first-ever head coaching gig, Mayo sat down with Kay Adams, host of Up and Adams, to discuss his transition into the role.
Adams raised the question of whether Belichick had reached out to Mayo since he took over as head coach.
"So, that's a tough question," Mayo said. "We haven't had a lot of communication since I've been here. And honestly, for me, my focus is the players. It's all about the players. I learned a lot from Bill, I honestly did, you know, X's and O's and also structuring practice and things like that. But like I said, it's a different time. It's a different era and hopefully we can have some of that same success."
Belichick spent 24 years as coach of the Patriots, and despite expectations that he'd land another head coaching gig during the offseason cycle, he went unsigned. He was strongly linked to the Atlanta Falcons' vacancy, but the team ended up hiring Raheem Morris, leaving Belichick without a coaching gig.
The lack of a new coaching role hasn't resulted in Belichick gravitating back to New England, as Mayo indicated that there hasn't been much communication between himself and the 72-year-old since taking up his position.