Jerry Jeudy Taunts Booing Broncos Fans After 70-Yard TD in Return to Denver
Jerry Jeudy is making the most of his return to his old stomping grounds.
Jeudy and his Cleveland Browns are taking on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football and the 25-year-old wide receiver is having a huge game. And taunting the fans in Denver as well.
The Broncos made Jeudy the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL draft and he played his first four seasons for the franchise. In March of 2024, he was traded to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft. Monday night marks his first trip back to Denver after the trade and he's showing his former team what they're missing.
With 9:30 remaining in the third quarter and the Browns trailing 28-17, Jeudy got loose behind Denver's defense and hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston. As he ran toward the end zone he high-stepped, slowed up, then stopped on the goal line and fell backward into the end zone. That was just the beginning.
After the touchdown, Broncos fans rained boos on their former receiver. He reacted by egging them on and asking for more.
Midway through the third quarter, Jeudy has six receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. He also followed that 70-yard play by catching a pass on a successful two-point conversion.
Last week, when asked about returning to Denver, Jeudy said, "I just want to go back up there and whip their ass."
He's doing his part so far.