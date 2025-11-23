Jerry Jeudy’s Embarrassing Fumble vs. Raiders Had NFL Fans Up in Arms
Jerry Jeudy may want to skip his film session this week.
During Shedeur Sanders’s first start for the Browns on Sunday, one of his receivers let him down on what should have been a huge play.
Cleveland led the Raiders 14-3 and was looking for more. On a first-and-10 from the Browns’ 28-yard line, Sanders dropped back, drifted to his right, and threw a strike to a wide-open Jeudy deep in Raiders territory. The veteran receiver hauled in the pass, then ran to the right sideline, where he stopped up and appeared ready to attempt a juke on the assembled defenders. What didn’t see was Las Vegas safety Jeremy Chinn running up behind him to punch the ball out.
Chinn succeeded, the ball was loose, and linebacker Elandon Roberts recovered it. Video is below.
What should have been a big, 39-yard gain became a turnover simply because Jeudy showed almost no awareness on the play. Fans watching couldn’t believe it.
Yeah, not a great afternoon for Jeudy.
Shedeur Sanders’s stats in first start for Browns
Despite Jeudy’s bone-headed fumble, Shedeur Sanders had a pretty good first half in his first start for the Browns.
The rookie quarterback completed 7-of-11 throws for 127 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He had the long strike to Jeudy, plus a beautiful throw to Isiah Bond for 52 yards.
The interception Sanders threw was a poor decision in which he looked like a rookie. He zeroed in on Jeudy and defensive end Charles Snowden read his eyes and jumped in front of the pass.
Sanders tried to sneak the ball between two defenders, and it just wasn’t there. We’ll see how he does in the second half.