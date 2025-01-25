Jerry Jones Issues Odd Statement After Cowboys Hire Brian Schottenheimer As Head Coach
The Dallas Cowboys named their 10th head coach in franchise history on Friday night, promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the role left vacant by Mike McCarthy last week.
Team owner Jerry Jones, who also serves as general manager, issued the following statement on the hire via ESPN:
“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant. He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”
That's one way to put it.
"He ain't no assistant anymore," Jones later added, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
- RELATED: Don’t Blame Brian Schottenheimer for Jerry Jones Turning Dallas’s Coaching Search Into A Joke
Schottenheimer just finished his third season coaching in Dallas. He joined the franchise as an analyst in 2022 before taking over as offensive coordinator for Kellen Moore in '23.
The 51-year-old is the son of longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who hired Brian to his Kansas City Chiefs staff in 1998. Since 2006, he's been the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and the University of Georgia.
Schottenheimer had been linked to the head coaching carousel as early as the 2007 NFL season. He now embarks on his first head coaching job in the year '25—for arguably the most polarizing franchise in the league.
The Cowboys will officially introduce Schottenheimer as their next head coach at a press conference on Monday.