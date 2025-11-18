Jerry Jones Had Perfect Reaction to Quinnen Williams's First Sack As a Cowboy
Quinnen Williams made his Cowboys debut on Monday night in prime time vs. the Raiders in Las Vegas. He was traded to Dallas nearly two weeks ago, but the Cowboys were on bye week, which built the anticipation around his debut.
Williams definitely delivered in his first night as a Cowboy, recording a sack on Geno Smith early in the second quarter. While the former Jets defensive star has made it clear he is not here to replace Micah Parsons, it was relieving for Cowboys fans to see Williams thrive on the field. It was just his second sack of the season, as his only other sack occurred in the Jets’ season opener vs. the Steelers on Sept. 7.
The best reaction to Williams’s sack, though, was probably Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The ESPN cameras panned to him in his suite with the biggest grin on his face. After getting tons of backlash, to say the least, this season following him trading Parsons to the Packers, Jones finally looks pleased.
Jones had been eyeing Williams for a while. When he originally was shopping Parsons around before the 2025 season, Jones reportedly made a hefty offer to the Jets to send Parsons there and get Williams in return. Obviously that’s not how it played out, but Jones still got the defensive star.
We’ll see how Williams does the rest of the season.