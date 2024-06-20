Jets' Adam Gase Era Haunts Le'Veon Bell to This Day
Nearly five years later, Adam Gase's play calling sill haunts Le'Veon Bell.
On Thursday, the former Pro Bowl running back tweeted his thoughts about his time with the New York Jets. And they were pretty hilarious. It's clear Bell does not like or respect Gase, who was his coach during his time with the Jets in 2019 and '20.
Bell opened his three-tweet thread saying, "I still randomly think about how PISSED I used to be in the huddle when Adam Gase would call "21 dive" on 2nd & 10 ..."
He continued, sharing what he said was a quote from his former coach "LeV I just need you to get 3 for a third and manageable," citing Gase's comment as "the reasoning behind the HB dive I kid you not."
He added, "that's a HALF BACK DIVE FROM SHOTGUN for the people that doesn't understand what that fully means ... lol."
He also said that quarterback Sam Darnold would call out the play while shaking his head in the huddle.
Bell wasn't done there. He continued with a tease about Gase's thoughts on "rain" games but didn't elaborate.
Gase was truly terrible in two seasons with the Jets. After going 7–9 in his third season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, New York hired him away. Gang Green then went 7–9 in 2019 and 2–14 in '20 before Gase was fired.
Bell sat out the 2018 season amid a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March of 2019. The contract made him the NFL's highest-paid running back. He proceeded to have two awful seasons under Gase's direction. In 2019, he rushed for 789 yards on 245 carries, a career-low average of 3.2 yards per carry. He added 461 yards and 66 receptions and had four total touchdowns.
He had a second season in New York that was marred by injury, and after liking a tweet suggesting he should be traded the Jets released Bell on October 13.
It sounds like Bell's thoughts on the Adam Gase Era mirror those of most Jets fans.