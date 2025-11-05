Jets’ Breece Hall Makes First Comments After Hectic Trade Deadline, Chiefs Rumors
Jets running back Breece Hall may have been the most talked about trade candidate who didn't end up getting moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
After the Jets traded away defensive stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, many assumed the franchise would have a full-fledged fire sale with Hall, one of the most coveted running backs believed to be on the market, on his way out as well. The Chiefs reportedly offered the Jets a fourth-round pick for Hall, but New York wanted at least a third-rounder and turned it down. Hall then raised some eyebrows when he appeared to like a tweet criticizing the Chiefs for not pursuing Hall when they traded a third-rounder for then-Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney three years ago.
On Wednesday after the deadline had passed, Hall was asked whether the rumors that he wanted out of the organization were true.
"There's been a lot of stuff out there that's true and false. I let that be what it is. It's out there, it is what it is. I'm here, and I'm worried about playing Cleveland this week," Hall said.
When probed further about whether he was hoping to be traded, Hall replied, "Nah. If it was going to happen, it was going to happen whether I wanted it to or not. I can't control what's going to go on, it's going to be what it's going to be. I've just got to be where my feet are and take it with a grain of salt, whatever happens."
Hall added that he did not officially request a trade from the Jets.
Hall also weighed in on seeing longtime teammates Gardner and Williams find new homes: "It sucks, but it's just the nature of the business."
Hall, 24, is currently in his fourth season in New York. He has 581 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns across eight games in 2025, and is looking to record his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his NFL career. As the Jets continue to search for the long-elusive answer to their quarterback situation, Hall will likely retain his central role in the offense, with his next game coming against the Browns on Sunday afternoon.