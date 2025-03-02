SI

Jets Considering Davante Adams Trade As Huge Cap Charge, New League Year Loom

Ryan Phillips

Davante Adams had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games for the New York Jets in 2024.
The New York Jets are looking to unload another massive contract before it winds up biting them.

On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jets are taking calls on wide receiver Davante Adams in an attempt to trade him before the start of the new league year. Adams will carry a $38.2 million cap hit for the 2025 season and has little incentive to rework his contract to stay in New York after the Jets made their intention to move on from buddy Aaron Rodgers clear.

In October, the Las Vegas Raiders sent Adams to New York in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Adams was reunited with Rodgers, with whom he played eight seasons for the Green Bay Packers.

After the trade, Adams played in 11 games for the Jets, catching 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. The 32-year-old three-time All-Pro showed he still had some juice left and should be a coveted free agent if New York can't find a trade partner.

