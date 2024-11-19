Jets Fire General Manager Joe Douglas Amid 3-8 Start to Season
The New York Jets are clearing house.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday morning amid their 3-8 to start the 2024 season.
Douglas's contract was reportedly set to expire after this season. The 48-year-old had been New York's general manager since 2019, sporting a 30-64 record since taking over.
The firing of Douglas comes just over a month after the team moved on from head coach Robert Saleh, whom they hired in 2021. The big move ahead of 2023—trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers—has not panned out as planned, as the team is just 10-18 since the start of last season.
Despite drafting quality talent through the draft, including cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and running back Breece Hall, owner Woody Johnson decided now was the right time to move on from their lead front office executive.
New York is on a bye this week. Their next contest comes on Dec. 1, when they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.