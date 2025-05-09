Jets First-Rounder Had Funny Reaction to Seeing His Lucrative Rookie Contract
Former Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou experienced his first landmark moment in pro football when he was selected by the New York Jets with the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft in April. In signing his rookie contract on Thursday, he experienced his second.
Only, Membou wasn't prepared for that moment—in more ways than one.
"It was pretty cool," Membou said while speaking to reporters on Friday. "Especially once I looked at all them zeroes on the page. I didn't realize how much money I was getting. Nah, it's definitely a blessing for sure."
While many of us won't ever get to look at that many zeroes on a page and know that we're destined to receive that much money, it's likely that we would have reacted just like Membou did. Wait, I'm getting how much?
In all seriousness though, there are quite a few zeroes in Membou's contract. Five, to be exact.
Membou signed the dotted line on a four-year deal that will pay him roughly $31.9 million. A starter at right tackle for the Tigers the past two seasons, Membou is expected to man the position for the Jets when they take the field in Week 1 come the fall.