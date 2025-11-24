Jets Hit Unfortunate NFL Milestone With Loss to Ravens
The long-suffering Jets fan really is long suffering.
After Sunday's loss to the Ravens in Week 12, the 2-9 Jets have officially clinched their 10th consecutive losing season and extended a brutal streak for the worse.
Very tough ... but at least they're not the 2008 to ’19 Browns or the 1967 to ’78 Saints, who both went 12 seasons without a winning record, per Jets Wire. Tying the Jets at 10 consecutive losing seasons, however, are the 2001 to ’10 Lions, the 1963 to ’72 Broncos and the 1933 ’42 Eagles.
The difficult year in New York is head coach Aaron Glenn's first at the helm, and things are obviously not going well. The team opted to bench struggling quarterback Justin Fields in favor of backup Tyrod Taylor, who did decently well on Sunday despite the loss, and traded away franchise fave Sauce Gardner as well as Quinnen Williams in a splashy deadline move for some draft capital. And that's all in addition to the 2-9 record.
Even so, reports suggest Glenn's job is safe beyond the 2025 season—but he'll have his work cut out for him if he plans on actually turning this troubling trend around.
Although the Jets won't find themselves on the other side of .500 by the end of the season, they could at least get closer with a few wins in their remaining games. On the docket are the Falcons, Dolphins, Jags, Saints and Patriots before a Week 18 flex game vs. Buffalo to round things out.