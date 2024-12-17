Jets' Latest Interview for GM Job Could Hint at Their Preference for Head Coach
For what feels like the umpteenth time in their history, the New York Jets are starting over again.
With the exception of a pair of conference championship trips in 2009 and '10, the Jets have found sustained success elusive this century. It should come as no surprise, then, that New York is reportedly targeting a coach with a track record of previous success.
According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the Jets' favored coaching candidate is Cleveland Browns coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel. Accordingly, per Hughes, New York has interviewed Jon Robinson—Vrabel's boss with the Tennessee Titans—for its general-manager vacancy.
"The immediate connection here will be to Mike Vrabel, whom multiple NFL sources believe is the coach the Jets covet the most," Hughes wrote Tuesday afternoon.
Vrabel led the Titans from 2018 to '23, winning 54 games and losing 45. He steered Tennessee to the postseason on three occasions, and his Jan. 9 dismissal took the NFL world by surprise.
The Jets are currently 4–10, third in the AFC East; they haven't finished in the top half of that division since 2015.