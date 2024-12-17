Jets Interview Longtime Titans Executive for Open GM Job
The New York Jets are off and running with their search for a general manager. On Tuesday, they announced their second interview for the position in as many days.
According to the team's website, they have completed an interview with former Titans GM Jon Robinson. The 48-year-old was the general manger in Tennessee from 2016 to '22.
"Jets Chairman Woody Johnson is leading the searches for a general manager and head coach," the team's release states, adding, "He hired The 33rd Team in a support role to help identify and vet candidates in addition to coordinate interviews."
Robinson is a long-time NFL executive, having served in the Patriots' front office as an area scout, regional scout, director of college scouting—and most notably as the director of college scouting. He spent 11 years in New England from 2002 to '12. Robinson then served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers director of player personnel from 2013 to '15, before his move to the Tennessee in '16.
The Jets have also interviewed Thomas Dimitroff, the former Atlanta Falcons GM, for their general manager position.