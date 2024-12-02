Jets Coach Makes Strong Statement on Aaron Rodgers's Starting QB Status
The New York Jets are tragically finding out that quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not, in fact, be the answer to their franchise woes after a bitter 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Yet, Rodgers is still the Jets’ best quarterback on the team, as coach Jeff Ulbrich relayed on Monday. Amid ongoing rumors over whether New York would bench the veteran in the wake of the Jets’ dismal season, Ulbrich delivered a strong message about Rodgers on the quarterback’s 41st birthday.
“We have great belief in Aaron. We think he gives us the best opportunity to win,” Ulbrich said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Ulbrich added that Rodgers would remain the Jets’ starter for Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins but declined to say whether Rodgers would be QB1 for the rest of the season barring injury.
“He’s our quarterback,” Ulbrich simply stated. “We believe, as he gets healthier and his mobility starts to improve, you're going to see a better and better version of him.”
With Sunday’s defeat, the Jets dropped to 3-9 this season and have a very slim chance at breaking their record 13-year playoff drought as they face a tough final slate of games. Rodgers has thrown for 2,627 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 12 starts, averaging 218.9 passing yards per game.