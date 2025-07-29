SI

Jets Bring Back Familiar Face After Team's Rough Kicking Performances Last Season

The Jets really struggled with kicking last season, combining for the third-worst stats in the league.

Madison Williams

Nick Folk is back for his second stint with the New York Jets.
Nick Folk is back for his second stint with the New York Jets. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets are bringing back a familiar face to the squad after they signed veteran kicker Nick Folk on Tuesday.

Folk played for the Jets from 2010-16, earning the nickname "Folk Hero" during his tenure there. He was a member of the 2010 team, the last group from the organization to reach the playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans released Folk this offseason after two seasons where Folk was the most accurate kicker in the league. He made 50 of 52 field goal attempts for a 96.2%, which leads the league over the past two seasons.

With Folk's signing, the Jets waived rookie Caden Davis.

The Jets needed a consistent kicker on their squad, especially after their kicking struggles last season. The team went through four different kickers, combining for a 71.4% success rate (the third-worst in the league) and a 90.3% extra point percentage (also the third-worst). Veteran Greg Zuerlein lost the starting job after missing six field goals in eight games.

Folk will hopefully bring back the kicking spark the Jets desperately need in 2025.

