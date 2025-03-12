Jets to Officially Cut Ties With QB Aaron Rodgers
After just 18 games, quarterback Aaron Rodgers's tenure on the New York Jets is officially over.
The Jets will formally cut ties with the future Hall of Famer at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, according to a afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Schefter, Rodgers will be designated as a post-June 1 release, saving New York $7 million against the salary cap.
Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets. The first ended virtually before it began, with Rodgers suffering a catastrophic Achilles injury mere snaps into the season.
The second was solid, if not spectacular—Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Nonetheless, New York went 5-12, fired coach Robert Saleh, and appears set to start all over again.
Rodgers, 41, is entering his 21st NFL season. He is the NFL's all-time leader in adjusted yards per attempt and passer rating.
The Jets have not made the postseason since 2010, and currently carry the major North American men's professional sports leagues' longest playoff drought.