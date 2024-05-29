Jets’ Quinnen Williams Had Priceless Reaction to Learning Aaron Rodgers Is Entering 20th Season
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams learned something new about his teammate Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.
Rodgers, at 40 years old, is about to embark on his 20th NFL season.
"Twenty years? I ain't know that. Twenty years in the NFL? Man," Williams said while giving a surprised whistle. He then highlighted 20-year-old rookie running back Braelen Allen, who the Jets selected out of Wisconsin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.
"Isn't that running back—No. 0—20 years old? So he's been in the NFL as long as [Allen] has been alive. That's crazy, huh? I've got to joke with him about that."
Allen was born Jan. 20, 2004 in Wisconsin. At the time, Rodgers had just wrapped up his sophomore season at Cal in which he threw for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He went on to throw another 24 touchdowns as a junior and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. Allen had just celebrated his first birthday.
At 26 years old, Williams is entering his sixth season in the league. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons and has four years left on his contract extension he signed last summer.