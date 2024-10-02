Robert Saleh Changes Tune on Aaron Rodgers’s Cadence Issue
Robert Saleh is backtracking quickly.
On Sunday during a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets racked up five false start penalties. Those pre-snap penalties set the offense back and after the game Saleh was asked about them. He claimed the team might need to change the cadence on offense, implying quarterback Aaron Rodgers might have to change something he's done throughout his career.
During Rodgers's time with the media after the game, he implied cadence wasn't the issue, holding the players who jumped accountable was.
It only took a few days for Saleh to fully backtrack on his statements as on Wednesday he now says it's not a problem. The fourth-year head coach said, "There is no cadence issue. There never was a cadence issue. It was created." When asked how things were with Rodgers he added, "Aaron and I are fantastic."
It doesn't seem like things are "fantastic" between Saleh and Rodgers. Just saying.