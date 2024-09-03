SI

Jets Lock CB Michael Carter II Up With a Big Extension

An important deal for the Jets.

Ryan Phillips

Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets completed a significant piece of business just days before the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

New York locked up Michael Carter II on a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension that can be worth up to $33 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $19 million in guarantees.

Carter was entering the final season of his contract and would have been a coveted free agent in the offseason. Now he's the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. Last season, Pro Football Focus gave Carter an excellent grade of 80.4, and he has steadily improved from the 53.7 he earned as a rookie in 2021 and the 73.5 he earned in 2022.

The Jets selected Carter in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he has rewarded them by turning into a defensive cornerstone. He was the No. 154 pick that year and has performed far above that selection. In three seasons he has played in 47 games and racked up 185 tackles, one sack, 23 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Along with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, Carter will help form one of the NFL's best cornerback groups.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

