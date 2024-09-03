Jets Lock CB Michael Carter II Up With a Big Extension
The New York Jets completed a significant piece of business just days before the 2024 NFL season kicks off.
New York locked up Michael Carter II on a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension that can be worth up to $33 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $19 million in guarantees.
Carter was entering the final season of his contract and would have been a coveted free agent in the offseason. Now he's the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. Last season, Pro Football Focus gave Carter an excellent grade of 80.4, and he has steadily improved from the 53.7 he earned as a rookie in 2021 and the 73.5 he earned in 2022.
The Jets selected Carter in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he has rewarded them by turning into a defensive cornerstone. He was the No. 154 pick that year and has performed far above that selection. In three seasons he has played in 47 games and racked up 185 tackles, one sack, 23 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Along with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, Carter will help form one of the NFL's best cornerback groups.