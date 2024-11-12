SI

Mic'd-Up Jim Harbaugh Gushing Over Justin Herbert During Week 10 Win Is Too Good

Jim Harbaugh LOVES his QB.

Andy Nesbitt

Jim Harbaugh really loves his QB.
Jim Harbaugh really loves his QB. / @NFLFilms
Jim Habaugh's first season as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers is going as fans of the franchise had hoped—pretty darn good. The Chargers sit at 6-3, have won their last three straight games, and quarterback Justin Herbert seems to be thriving under the new leadership.

Speaking of Herbert, Harbaugh has clearly fallen in love with his quarterback, who has 11 touchdown passes on the season with just one interception.

Harbaugh was mic'd up during last Sunday's win over the Titans and the video below is too good, as you get to hear Harbaugh professing his love for his QB while gleefully calling him a beast a bunch of different times.

It's easy to see why players love playing for Harbaugh.

A national audience will get to watch the Chargers try to win a fourth straight game this week as they host the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

