Jim Harbaugh Reveals Simple Reason Why He Always Clicks with His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh always seems to garner a special relationship with his quarterbacks.
From helping Alex Smith pull off a 180° turn in his career to developing J.J. McCarthy into a national champion, the khaki-wearing, shoulder pad-slapping head coach has quite the knack for getting the most out of his signal callers.
Ahead of the Chargers' Week 16 matchup against the Broncos on Thursday night, Harbaugh was asked why that is by Prime Video's Richard Sherman—and gave a very simple answer:
"I like guys who like football," he explained. "Guys who like football like me back, and then I like them back, and then we roll."
In his first year as the Chargers' head coach, Harbaugh has LA at 8-6 and has quarterback Justin Herbert playing some solid football. Through 14 games, the fifth-year pro has thrown for 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions—and has his team in prime position to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
What'll help said playoff push? A win over the 9-5 Broncos on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EST from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.