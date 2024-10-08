Jim Irsay Fires Back at Bill Belichick's Accusation That Colts 'Piped In' Crowd Noise
Jim Irsay is not a fan of Bill Belichick taking a shot at his Indianapolis Colts.
On Tuesday, the Colts' owner fired back at Belichick's comments from Monday night's episode of ESPN's ManningCast.
Belichick claimed Peyton Manning and the Colts used to pipe in crowd noise when his New England Patriots would come to town, then cited a time when the noise actually skipped.
Video of the clip is below.
And here's the moment during a Colts-Patriots game Belichick was referring to.
Irsay took to X (formerly Twitter) to fire back at Belichick's accusation. He said, "Reminder..."piped-in crowd noise" myth --- 1000% fictional. And the "skip" was TV broadcast. We get it, though...visiting teams couldn't believe that 60,000 in an intimate domed stadium could make that much deafening noise! A credit to Colts fans."
The classic Colts-Patriots rivalry is apparently still alive.