Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Play in Week 18 As Rams Starters Rest Before Playoffs
Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't played a single snap during the 2024 season while backing up Matthew Stafford, but it sounds like that will change on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams plan to rest some of the starters vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Coach Sean McVay said resting some of the starters was "probably the direction that we’ll go" as the Rams prepare for the playoffs. It's unclear if McVay plans to not play the starters at all, or just take them out of the game early.
Regardless, Garoppolo was one of the players McVay mentioned will see playing time on Sunday. The former starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders was signed to a one-year deal with the Rams before the 2024 season. This happened after he was benched following six starts in the '23 season on the Raiders. It's been a tumultuous few years for Garoppolo recently.
It's interesting the Rams plan to rest starters since Sunday's game holds playoff implications for them. If they beat the Seahawks, the Rams will clinch the third NFC spot, but if they lose and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win on Sunday, then the Rams fall to the fourth seed. It doesn't seem that McVay and the Rams are worried too much about their seed placement, though.
The Seahawks, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the playoffs, so they'll be attempting to play spoiler for their NFC West opponent.
We'll see how the Rams and Garoppolo do on Sunday.