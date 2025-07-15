Jimmy Graham, Three Others Row Across Arctic Ocean in Record Time
Former Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham endured every type of NFL season over the course of his 13-year career—but nothing quite like what he accomplished over the past two weeks.
Graham and a team of three other Americans have successfully rowed across the Arctic Ocean, the New Orleans Saints said Tuesday morning. In fact, the team did so in record time—crossing a 584-nautical mile route in just over 10 days.
The team, which christened their venture "The Arctic Challenge," consisted of Graham, ex-Navy SEAL Andrew Tropp, and married rowers Hannah and John Huppi. Per the Saints, they embarked on their voyage from Tromso in Northern Norway and finished it in Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen; Longyearbyen is the northernmost settlement of its size in the world.
The journey benefited charities Covenant House New Orleans, an anti-homelessness and anti-human trafficking initiative, and Laureus Sport for Good New Orleans, a youth sports initiative.
Graham and company conducted much of their voyage in poor weather, as they shared on Instagram.
The Miami product spent his NFL career with New Orleans, the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.