A Fed-Up J.J. Watt Had the Best Reaction to the Latest Aaron Rodgers News
1. J.J. Watt has become a sneakily excellent NFL analyst since retiring from playing. The reason for this is very simple: He’s opinionated about many things and he isn’t afraid to let it fly, whether it’s about poor officiating, bad coaching or airplane travel.
We can also add Aaron Rodgers to that list.
During Watt’s weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman was asked about the New York Jets quarterback revealing this week that he’s been drinking water with cayenne pepper as a way to alleviate pain.
Watt did not seem intrigued, nor amused.
“Oh, that’ll do it,” said Watt. “Yeah, right out of the darkness, baby. That’s it.”
An incredulous Watt continued.
“Is this a joke, man? Is this a joke? Go play ball, man. Just go play ball. Try to get better. Try to score some touchdowns.
“I’m so sick of talking about this s---. You’re 2–6.”
After McAfee tried to convince Watt to jump on the cayenne bandwagon, Watt delivered his knockout punch.
“Sprinkle it on the playbook. Maybe it’ll pick the good plays like a Ouija board.”
2. A brand-new SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast dropped this morning. This week’s guest is ESPN’s Joe Buck.
The voice of Monday Night Football talks about why Major League Baseball calls have become such a big thing with fans, the issues that national broadcasters have to deal with when calling MLB playoff games and why he won’t call baseball for ESPN.
Buck also discusses the best play to call in the NFL, what it’s like calling a Monday Night Football game that’s going head-to-head against a World Series game, the beef he has with partner Troy Aikman about being on time vs. being late, the broadcast restrictions on Tom Brady and much more.
Following Buck, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we read the Apple Podcast reviews for October, discuss the World Series, a weird NFL betting line and a recent sports TV segment that was a home run.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
3. I still have absolutely no idea whatsoever what happened on this play last night, which changed the entire game. Joe Davis summed it up well. Just atrocious.
The stillframe is even worse.
4. I haven’t been more intrigued all season to see the outcome of a football game than I am for tonight’s Texans-Jets game.
Why?
Because the 2–6 Jets, who have lost three in a row, are somehow two-point favorites against the 6–2 Texans.
Vegas ALWAYS knows, so expect a New York win.
5. Macaulay Culkin dressed up as Joe Burrow for Halloween and got full approval from the Bengals’ quarterback—and rightfully so.
6. First Take’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has thoughts on Halloween.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy Halloween.
