J.J. Watt Had Perfect Immediate Reaction to Russell Wilson’s Brutal INT
Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas Day showdown between two of the best teams in the AFC.
J.J. Watt is making his debut in the booth, working alongside Ian Eagle and Nate Burleson in Netflix's first NFL broadcast and he had a perfect immediate reaction to Wilson's interception in the opening quarter.
Watt, who has been on the CBS pregame show since 2023, couldn't hide his frustrations with the bad pass by Wilson, which came one play after a penalty wiped out a would-be touchdown for Pittsburgh.
Watt could be heard issuing a disgusted "oh" just as Justin Reid picked off the pass in the end zone.
Not a good play there from Wilson, however he was able to bounce back on the next drive and his one-yard TD run made it a 13-7 game.