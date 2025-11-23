J.J. Watt Gives Special Call As His Brother T.J. Surpasses His Career Sack Amount
During J.J. Watt’s legendary NFL career, he recorded 114.5 sacks. Unsurprisingly, his younger brother T.J. Watt surpassed his career total. The catch? The elder Watt brother happened to be on the call when his younger brother accomplished this feat in Sunday’s Steelers–Bears game. How special.
The Pittsburgh star recorded his career 115th sack in a pretty awesome way. He had a strip-sack fumble on Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams in the end zone which was recovered by the Steelers for a touchdown that gave them a 14–7 lead in the first half.
The retired Watt was very impressed with his brother.
“If he’s going to pass my record, that’s one hell of a way to do it with a strip sack causing a touchdown,” Watt said on the CBS call. “Good for you, T.J.”
“Well, that’s it, I’m going to put the pads back on because this is preposterous,” Watt then joked.
The former Texans and Cardinals star reached his 114.5 total sack number in 12 seasons. The Steelers star got to 115 in his ninth NFL season, all of which have been in Pittsburgh.