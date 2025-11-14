J.K. Dobbins Set to Miss Several Weeks Due to ‘Significant’ Foot Injury
If the Broncos want to score a signature victory against the Chiefs on Sunday, they will have to do so without the services of its leading rusher.
Running back J.K. Dobbins sustained a significant foot injury during Denver's 10–7 win over the Raiders on Nov. 6 and will miss time, according to a Friday afternoon report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"Dobbins is still working through options, and while there’s no final determination, [the injured reserve] remains a possibility," Rapoport wrote.
The reported injury is a significant blow to a hit-or-miss Broncos offense, which ranks 17th in the league in scoring and has hindered an explosive defense at times. In 10 games this season, Dobbins has rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns.
In 2024, the oft-injured former Ohio State star received Comeback Player of the Year votes after returning from a torn Achilles to rush for 905 yards and nine touchdowns on the Chargers.
Denver is scheduled to host Kansas City Sunday before taking a bye the week before Thanksgiving.
A Look at J.K. Dobbins's Injury History
With the Buckeyes, Dobbins—limited by an injury during his senior year of high school—was a picture of health. He played in every one of Ohio State's 42 games during his three-year career, and left school trailing only Archie Griffin on the Buckeyes' all-time rushing leaderboard.
When the Ravens made him the 20th pick in 2020, injuries began to take their toll. A solid rookie year gave way to a torn ACL that cost him the 2021 season. In 2022, a separate knee injury helped limit him to eight games. The year after that, he tore his Achilles in Baltimore's season opener against the Texans.
Through it all, Dobbins has remained potent when healthy. His 64.3 rushing yards per game rank in the top 75 all-time, ahead of talents like Jamaal Charles and Marcus Allen.