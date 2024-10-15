SI

Joe Buck and Bill Belichick Both Had Great One-Liners After Bills Ugly Missed Kick

Karl Rasmussen

Bill Belichick reacts to Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass's missed extra point against the New York Jets.
The wind was blowing significantly during Monday night's battle between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, and it impacted the kicking game early on.

After the Bills took a 13–10 lead on a Mack Hollins touchdown reception in the second quarter, Tyler Bass came on to tack on the extra point. The kick was not a good one, as it didn't even come close to sailing through the uprights. It appeared as if Quinnen Williams managed to tip it, though that aspect of the missed kick went unnoticed by the broadcast.

On the main ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football, announcer Joe Buck couldn't help but crack a joke at Bass's expense.

"No chance. That was just weird... I've seen better kicks than that on 'College GameDay.' What the heck was that?" said Buck.

He wasn't the only one to drop a one-liner after Bass's errant kick. Live from the ManningCast, Bill Belichick chimed in with his own thoughts on the missed extra point attempt.

"That looks like my four-iron, Peyton," joked Belichick to Peyton Manning.

Those certainly aren't the reactions you want to hear after kicking an extra point, as Belichick likened the shanked kick to his own golf game.

The missed kick was just the second time Bass missed an extra point this season, having nailed 17 of his 19 attempts on the year.

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

