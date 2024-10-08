Joe Buck Says He’s Not Allowed to Make Marriage Jokes About Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
The first half of the Kansas City Chiefs-New Orleans Saints game contained plenty of excitement, from Derek Carr’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce’s cool lateral play that was apparently designed, per Andy Reid. Kelce was on a roll in the first two quarters, bringing in a team-high eight catches for 67 yards, though he has yet to find the end zone.
ESPN analyst Troy Aikman may have gotten a little too excited when, after one of Kelce’s catches, the cameras panned to Taylor Swift in the stands and Aikman referred to her as “the missus.”
Aikman’s boothmate, Joe Buck, kindly corrected him and said, “You know they’re not married, right?”
Buck then hilariously revealed that his daughters have forbade him from making any sassy quips about Kelce and Swift’s potential marriage on-air.
“I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that,” Aikman said, chuckling.
“I mean, it happens,” Buck replied. “My daughters have warned me multiple times today, ‘Dad, I know you think you’re funny. Don’t make any jokes.’”
Kelce and Swift have been dating since the start of last NFL season (and possibly earlier), but they have not yet tied the knot, despite what the flurry of tabloids seem to report every day. Aikman isn’t the first to slip up and accidentally call Swift Kelce’s wife, but he could take a page out of Buck’s playbook and just avoid the topic altogether.