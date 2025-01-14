SI

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Couldn’t Understand How the Vikings Failed to Block a Punt

Kamu Grugier-Hill beat up the grass after he missed a blocked punt.

Stephen Douglas

Kamu Grugier-Hill almost blocks a punt during the Vikings - Rams wild card game.
Kamu Grugier-Hill almost blocks a punt during the Vikings - Rams wild card game. / @CJZero
The Minnesota Vikings had a nightmare first half against the Los Angeles Rams in their wild card game in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams took a lead early and carried momentum through the entire half—Sam Darnold was pressured nonstop and sacked six times.

Then there was the time that Kamu Grugier-Hill almost blocked a punt. In fact, he came so close that no one could understand how he didn't block the punt.

Fans were confused. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were perplexed. And Grugier-Hill's reaction said it all.

It was that kind of half for Minnesota. A blocked punt is the kind of play you need to swing momentum. It just wasn't meant to be for Grugier-Hill.

Maybe in the second half.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

