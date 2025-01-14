Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Couldn’t Understand How the Vikings Failed to Block a Punt
Kamu Grugier-Hill beat up the grass after he missed a blocked punt.
The Minnesota Vikings had a nightmare first half against the Los Angeles Rams in their wild card game in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams took a lead early and carried momentum through the entire half—Sam Darnold was pressured nonstop and sacked six times.
Then there was the time that Kamu Grugier-Hill almost blocked a punt. In fact, he came so close that no one could understand how he didn't block the punt.
Fans were confused. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were perplexed. And Grugier-Hill's reaction said it all.
It was that kind of half for Minnesota. A blocked punt is the kind of play you need to swing momentum. It just wasn't meant to be for Grugier-Hill.
Maybe in the second half.
