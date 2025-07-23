Joe Burrow Gives Blunt One-Word Response to How Bengals' First Day of Camp Went
There's been just one Cincinnati Bengals practice in the books this offseason, and quarterback Joe Burrow is already disappointed with how it's going.
It's understandable that any team wouldn't be up to their high standards on the first day back after a long offseason. However, Burrow was a bit blunt when assessing how the Bengals' first day went.
“Poorly,” Burrow said on Wednesday, and then was asked why he had that response. “That's usually how it goes for the first day. We’ve got a lot to clean up. We've got a lot of time, so."
Burrow explained how this is normal as the players all work on their own during the offseason. Even in OTAs, the team doesn't compete against each other in the same way they do during training camp.
The Bengals haven't been off to the best starts the last few seasons, so this response isn't necessarily what fans want to hear. Last season, the Bengals started 0-3, the year before that 0-2 and then in 2022 they also went 0-2 to start the year.
Cincinnati needs a strong start with Burrow and the rest of the team to boost their confidence throughout the season. We'll see if the Bengals can "clean" things up like Burrow said before the season opener on Sept. 7.