Joe Burrow Brutally Honest About Last Time He Was Satisfied With Accomplishments

The Bengals quarterback has had a young NFL career filled with ups and downs.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's NFL career has been filled with some big highs and some big lows, from producing MVP-caliber seasons to missing time because of injuries.

Arguably his biggest achievement in the NFL so far is when he led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in just his second season after missing almost the entire second half of his rookie season. Cincinnati lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, but it was still a huge accomplishment for such a young player to reach football's biggest stage.

However, it sounds like Burrow hasn't been fully "satisfied" in his NFL career thus far. Up & Adams host Kay Adams asked Burrow the last time he was satisfied about his football accomplishments. He took a long pause before answering.

"Probably the national championship in 2020 that I felt a culmination of a lot of a different things that came together and worked out well for me. That was an exciting moment," Burrow said. "Super Bowl will definitely satisfy me."

Winning a national title with LSU was a big deal, that's for sure—so Burrow wants to replicate that achievement at the NFL level. He was very close during the 2021 season, but the Bengals missed the playoffs this season. Cincinnati has some work to do for Burrow to reach the Super Bowl again.

