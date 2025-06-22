Joe Burrow Has Classy Response to Young Fan Calling Him Out About Missing Playoffs
Joe Burrow took some time to talk to Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest on Saturday. During their chat Adams invited a young Cincinnati Bengals fan over to meet his favorite player. Burrow promised young Asher that the Bengals were "going to have a great year" for him.
Asher responded by saying, "You better make the playoffs." Burrow's response was simple, direct and sounded like a quarterback who felt his team should have been involved in the postseason last year.
"Rightfully so. Rightfully so," Burrow said after Adams pointed out to him that he had been called out.
Last season the Bengals went 9-8 and finished just outside the playoff picture. Cincinnati finished the regular season with the sixth highest scoring offense in the league while the defense gave up the seventh most points in the NFL.
It's not Burrows's fault they didn't make the playoffs last season, but he keeps trying to take the blame. Hopefully, the team gives him a little more help next season so they can get back where Asher thinks they belong.