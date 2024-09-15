Joe Burrow in Disbelief After Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Get Late Pass Interference Call
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas CIty Chiefs were beneficiaries of a late defensive pass interference penalty which helped set up a game-winning field goal during their final drive of Sunday's tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Officials determined that Daijahn Anthony hit Rashee Rice before the Chiefs's wide receiver had an opportunity to make a play on a deep pass on fourth-and-16, granting Kansas City a new set of downs with just 38 seconds left in the game.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in utter disbelief over the penalty call, and cameras caught his frustrated reaction as he watched on from the sideline.
Burrow had his arms in the air ready to celebrate the incompletion that would've secured Cincinnati's first win of the season, but when he realized that a flag was thrown he was instantly aggrieved. He proceeded to remove his helmet and slam it onto the ground in frustration.
It was certainly a disappointing ending for the Bengals, and Burrow in particular who could do nothing but watch from the sideline as Anthony's second pass interference penalty of the game set the Chiefs up in prime real estate for a Harrison Butker field goal.
Butker got all of a 51-yard field goal and sent it through the uprights to secure a 26–25 win for the Chiefs as Cincinnati fell to 0–2 on the year.