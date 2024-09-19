Joe Burrow Explains Why Bengals Aren't Panicking After Frustrating 0-2 Start
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't gotten off to the start of the season they'd been hoping for, losing each of their first two games against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.
Speaking about the Bengals' slow start, quarterback Joe Burrow admitted that the loss against the Chiefs in Week 2 was frustrating, but ultimately maintained that the team isn't yet in panic mode.
"I wouldn't say I'm frustrated right now. I was frustrated on Sunday, that was a tough loss, but we've just got to go out and get a win. We've got to focus on getting better every day throughout practice and go out and execute when we have to execute on Monday. The rest will take care of itself, so we're in a fine spot. We've been here before, we're not panicking. So, we're focused on getting a win and getting better everyday," Burrow told reporters on Thursday, via Caleb Noe of WCPO.
Burrow is certainly right about Cincinnati having been here before. The Bengals have started each of the last three seasons (including 2024) with an 0–2 record. Despite missing the playoffs last year, they reached the AFC Championship in 2022, where they ultimately lost to the Chiefs.
Burrow is fully confident in his team's ability to turn things around, and they'll have the chance to do so on Monday night when they host the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium.