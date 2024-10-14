Joe Burrow Fooled Entire Giants Defense on Historic 47-Yard Touchdown Run
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals opened the scoring early into their Sunday Night Football clash against the New York Giants, drawing up an unexpected play that left the entire Giants defense scratching their heads.
Burrow dropped back as if to pass but then immediately put his head down and took off down the right side of the field. All of his weapons were lined up on the left, leaving him plenty of room to run as he burst into the open field and took the ball to the house for a big touchdown run.
Burrow's 47-yard touchdown run was the longest of his career, and it was also the longest rushing touchdown by a Cincinnati quarterback in franchise history. Clearly, it caught New York's defense off guard.
Have a look as Burrow turned on the jets and raced into the end zone on the game's opening drive.
The Bengals were facing a third-and-18 when Burrow pulled off the sensational run. He tucked the ball under his arm and took off down the sideline before diving into the end zone with two defenders in pursuit.