Joe Burrow Had Perfect Reaction to Question About Viral Water Bottle Video
Joe Burrow did not have a great start to the 2024 season.
He and his Cincinnati Bengals were upset by the New England Patriots at home, 16–10. The star quarterback managed only 164 yards in the air and suffered three sacks. Burrow was missing wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was ruled out due to injury shortly before kickoff; Ja'Marr Chase didn't practice for much of the summer so there's legitimate reason to believe matters will improve as the season goes on. Nevertheless, it was not an encouraging start.
Piling onto Burrow's poor fortune on Sunday, fans came out of the game speculating about how healthy his wrist was—but not because of his subpar day in the pocket. Instead, the questions mainly stemmed from a video that went viral of Burrow picking up a water bottle—the concern apparently being that he used his whole arm to grab the water bottle rather than just his wrist.
It's the sort of baseless conjecture sports fans thrive on. And on Wednesday, Burrow delivered the perfect reaction to a question about it: complete befuddlement.
"I don't know, I drank water," Burrow said when asked for his thoughts on the video. "Can't say I've seen that or know what anybody's talking about."
If anything, the Bengals' public relations team must be pleased about how Burrow handled it.
The Bengals star will have his next shot at proving his wrist is totally fine on Sunday, when Cincinnati visits the rival Kansas City Chiefs for a late-afternoon slugfest at Arrowhead Stadium.