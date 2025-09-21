Joe Burrow's Injury Return Timeline Might Be Longer Than Expected, per Jay Glazer
In this story:
Bengals fans might have to wait even longer for Joe Burrow's return from injury after the quarterback underwent surgery on his toe this past Friday.
While initial reports had a three-month timeline for Burrow's return, which would have him back for a few regular season games in December, Fox's Jay Glazer said on Sunday that it's now looking like Burrow won't be able to return until the playoffs, if the Bengals are able to get there.
Here's Glazer breaking down the severity of the injury and why it could take Burrow longer than expected to make his return:
The Bengals have gotten off to a 2-0 start but will now be led by backup quarterback Jake Browning for the foreseeable future. They face Carson Wentz and the Vikings on Sunday.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published