Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Aim to Stay Together As Contract Talks Loom
On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that could end an era.
Since the early 2020s broadly (and since 2021 more specifically), the Bengals have been able to rely on a reliable offensive trio of quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgins. Now, unrestricted free agency is within sight for both receivers; Higgins will get there in 2025 and Chase in 2026 barring long-term extensions.
However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon that the three Cincinnati stalwarts are interested in staying together for the foreseeable future.
"Sources say the three have discussed playing together again for years to come. It's their goal, and privately they have made no secret about it," Rapoport wrote.
Higgins has played this season under the franchise tag, while the Bengals' offseason was dominated by Chase's quest for a long-term extension. Both players continued to produce amid the uncertainty: Chase leads the league in all three major receiving categories, while Higgins has caught a career-high 10 touchdowns in just 11 games.
Should Cincinnati win Saturday, Sunday afternoon losses by the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins would put the Bengals in the playoffs.