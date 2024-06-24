Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson Make Modeling Debut at Vogue's Paris Fashion Show
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson stepped out of their "comfort zones" over the weekend by walking in the Vogue World fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Both Burrow and Jefferson are known for their style when they show up to their respective NFL games each season, but strutting in front of thousands of people in Paris was something they did not expect to do.
“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that,” Burrow told Vogue. “I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow."
Burrow's Peter Do suit turned heads as the coat was backless. He wasn't wearing a shirt underneath and it was tied in the back. Jefferson's suit was identical from the front, but his suit was not backless. The NFL duo walked side by side at the Place Vendôme.
Various other celebrities and athletes walked during the fashion show and were in attendance, including NBA rookie and Frenchman Victor Wembanyama and recent NBA champion Jaylen Brown. Tennis legend Maria Sharapova was in attendance as well.