Joe Burrow Had Brutally Honest Admission About His Mindset Over Past Injuries
Joe Burrow is looking to have a bounce-back year after missing the final seven games of the 2023 season with a wrist injury on his throwing hand that required surgery.
The Bengals quarterback has dealt with serious injuries before, having missed half of his rookie season after tearing his ACL and MCL.
On Tuesday, Burrow spoke with the media at minicamp about his injuries and was brutally honest about his feelings about them, saying:
"Whenever the injuries start to stack up, your football mortality kind of comes into the back of your mind. So, that's definitely something I've thought about and something I have had to fight through."
The Bengals finished 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs. They'll be looking to get back to being contenders this season, and will need their QB to stay healthy to do so.