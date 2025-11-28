Joe Burrow’s Return Is About Far More Than a Bengals’ Playoff Push
Maybe I needed to be in Cincinnati to get the full extent of the hype surrounding Joe Burrow’s return to the football field after three months of dealing with pesky turf toe. For those outside of southwest Ohio, there wasn’t much commotion for a star quarterback returning to a losing team with slim playoff hopes this late in the season.
Locally, there must have been plenty of hoopla because Bengals running back Chase Brown compared Burrow’s comeback to the plot of The Dark Knight Rises, a good choice because his QB once had plans to spend nearly $3 million to buy a Batmobile replica.
But Brown’s response dripped with sarcasm because he understood the situation. A playoff appearance doesn’t seem likely in Cincinnati even after Thursday night’s 32–14 upset over Baltimore. Burrow didn’t return on Thanksgiving to play hero because there wasn’t anything to save. Brown and the rest of Burrow’s teammates were just happy about their quarterback getting an opportunity to play football again after an intense, rapid rehab for a toe injury sustained in Week 2.
Burrow had some rust early, but he leaned on his chemistry with Ja’Marr Chase to develop a rhythm before picking up the pace in the second half against their AFC North rivals. In the second half, he threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Andrei Iosivas and tight end Tanner Hudson. Overall, Burrow finished 24-of-46 for 261 yards and no turnovers. Most importantly, Burrow didn’t sustain an injury and is on track to accomplish his goal of finishing the season healthy and in top form.
Initially, the goal was to play in games that could help get the Bengals (4–8) into the playoffs, but the team failed to stay afloat after backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Joe Flacco combined for only one win in the nine games Burrow missed. It wasn’t that surprising that the team couldn’t hold down the fort with Burrow sidelined because he had a career year last year and even that wasn’t enough to get his one-sided team into the postseason. But the poor defense is just one of many issues for this poorly constructed roster, which include a stagnant rushing attack and up-and-down offensive line.
Now, I shouldn’t totally rule out the possibility of Burrow and the Bengals playing in meaningful games because they were 4–8 last season and delivered a few thrilling games down the stretch to end the season on a five-game winning streak. Still, it’s tough seeing Cincinnati winning out again with upcoming games vs. Buffalo, Baltimore, Miami, Arizona and Cleveland. They can continue playing spoiler and maybe help out the Steelers win the AFC North in the process.
But let’s just say there’s a chance in Cincinnati because tonight should be about Burrow’s return and less about the slim playoff hopes. There was plenty of chatter about why Burrow decided to return for a team with eight losses. He simply said he gets paid too much money to live in fear for a game that should be fun—an honest and refreshing response.
I asked former NFL quarterback Trent Green about Cincinnati’s decision to play Burrow. He had a pulse on the situation because he just spent time with the Bengals while covering their game last week as a game analyst for CBS. Coach Zac Taylor decided not to play Burrow against the Patriots knowing that there was a game four days later in Baltimore, a choice which Green applauded.
“As a dad and as a broadcaster now, I’m able to think one way,” Green said. “As a player, I didn’t want to miss any games. I didn’t want to miss any practices. I just wanted to be out there. So I can understand why Burrow wants to be back out there. And he’s made it very clear, ‘I don't care what the record is, I want to play.’ And you have to understand, he’s dealt with several injuries in his career and he’s missed a lot of time with his knee, with his wrist.
“So for him, mentally and physically, it’s important to get back out on the field. I think you have to play him at this point in time just because I know it’s important for Joe and something that he wants to do.”
Burrow getting over the mental hurdles that come from constantly dealing with significant injuries in his career was certainly important. But he’s also inspiring confidence in his teammates, and helping them earn their next contracts. He’s setting the standard for putting the team first and playing for more than just himself. He’s also developing chemistry with his younger receivers, like Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley.
There was a play early in the game where Burrow wanted Tinsley to continue running through his route for a potential shot in the end zone. There was also miscommunication on a different play in the first half with tight end Noah Fant. Burrow’s back because he wants his offense to avoid those mistakes and hum heading into the offseason.
There’s no more time to waste in Cincinnati and it’s on the front office to properly build out the roster. But Burrow can cross off a few items for next season by being available the rest of the season. The Dark Knight is preparing for an even better story in 2026.