Joe Burrow Seems Thrilled to Have Ja'Marr Chase Back With Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals welcomed star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back to practice on Wednesday after he missed most of the offseason while holding out for a new contract.
Even though Chase briefly appeared at the Bengals' practice last week, Wednesday's participation meant more to the Bengals as the team prepares for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke out about how thrilled he is to have his main receiver back with the team as the season is about to start.
"Great to have him back," Burrow said, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "We need him to be at our best."
Burrow added that Chase is "ready to go" for the season, even though a deal hasn't been agreed upon yet.
Chase is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will earn $1.055 million in base salary. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he's signed with the team through 2025.